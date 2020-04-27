Betty Carpenter, 86, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
