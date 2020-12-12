Betty Burton Brodersen, Age 97, died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Meadowlark Hills in
Manhattan, Kansas.
She was born on November 9, 1923 in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Glenn and Alice (Shatto)
Derr. She was the oldest of six children. Betty graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1942. She was
a lifetime homemaker.
Betty and her husband, Roy, were married in San Diego California on November 16, 1944. Following
the end of WWII they moved to Manhattan, Kansas where Roy attended Kansas State University. They
lived briefly in Kansas City, Missouri and Minneapolis, Minnesota before returning to Kansas and
making Wichita their home for 55 years.
During the war, young Betty worked for Cessna Aircraft in Hutchinson, Kansas building gliders for the
military. Betty spent 7 years serving as an aide at OK Elementary School in Wichita, Kansas, a job she
loved. She was active in Extension Homemakers Unit (EHU), First Presbyterian Church of Wichita,
volunteering for many years at the church’s Economy Corner. Throughout her long life Betty was a
dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Her favorite word
was “joy” and that is what she brought to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Roy K. Burton and second husband of 5 years,
Donald H. Brodersen. She was also preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings, Clarebelle Wilson,
Della Leavitt, Donald Derr, Patricia Miller and infant sister, Marjorie.
Survivors include her two daughters, Roycelene Bloomberg and husband, John of Loveland, Colorado,
Karen Day and husband, Chet of Bradenton, Florida, son Kenneth Burton and wife, Joan of Manhattan,
Kansas; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Other survivors
included numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
Due to the pandemic, the Services will be Private for the family, but will be livestreamed on the
Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home’s face book beginning at 9:30 a.m, on Wednesday December
16, 2020. Private burial will follow in the Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Wichita, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Meadowlark Hills-Lyle House Activities Fund, the
Meadowlark Hills Good Samaritan Fund or to the 1 st Presbyterian Church of Manhattan, all in care of the
Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.