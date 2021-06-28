Bethene “Betsy” (Burnham) Young, age 83, of Manhattan, died June 23, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born September 15, 1937, in Maryville, Missouri, the daughter of Carl Frank and Hylah Fern (née Snyder) Burnham. After completing 7th grade, Betsy and her family moved to Junction City.
Betsy graduated from Junction City High School in 1955. She attended William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, for one year and then transferred to Kansas State University and graduated in 1959 with her degree in Elementary Education. She was a charter member of the KSU chapter of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority.
On July 2, 1960, in Junction City, Kansas, she was married to John R. Young, her high school sweetheart.
Betsy taught first-grade at Price Elementary School in Wichita in 1959-60. She resumed her teaching career later, first as a substitute teacher and then as a first grade teacher at Woodrow Wilson Elementary for 11 years. She is remembered fondly by countless former students.
She was deeply rooted in her community in Manhattan, where she was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. Betsy was a member of the Little Apple Pilot Club, PEO, Chapter DE, as well as numerous social groups in Manhattan. She volunteered by serving on the McCain Board, KSU Gardens committees, and with Shepherd’s Crossing. Enthusiastically devoted to her friends and family, Betsy’s life was filled with celebrations, gatherings, and travel.
Betsy is survived by John, her husband of 60 years. The couple would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on July 2nd. Betsy is also survived by her four children: Stephanie Young and her husband James Rouhandeh of New York, NY, John B. Young and his wife Chanette of Parkville, MO, Thomas C. Young and his wife Kerry of Riley, KS, and Gregory S. Young of Wichita, KS; her brother, Tom C. Burnham of Junction City, KS; and nine grandchildren: Katherine Rouhandeh, Audrey Rouhandeh, Charlie Rouhandeh, Jake Young, Molly Young, Caroline Young, Jack Young, Miriam Young and Greta Young.
A Celebration of Betsy’s Life will be held at 2:30pm on July 2nd, at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, with Reverend Melanie Nord officiating. The service will be followed by a reception at Prairie Star Restaurant at Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark Road, Manhattan.
Inurnment will be at a later date at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30pm on July 1st, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd’s Crossing or K-State Gardens.
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
