Beth Ann Uhlrich, 60, passed away January 30, 2023. She was born March 22, 1962 in Horton, KS, the daughter of John B. and Alberta (Moritz) Uhlrich. She was preceded in death by both parents and her sister Jeanne.

Survivors include 2 brothers: Jay and his wife Lori, of Topeka, KS, and Mark and his wife Kristin, of Las Vegas, NV; 2 nieces, Rylee and Lauren; a nephew Luke; her dear friends Kathy Bettencourt of Wamego, KS, and Miranda Steber-Smith, of Colorado; and her beloved cat Charmin.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.