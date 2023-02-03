Beth Ann Uhlrich, 60, passed away January 30, 2023. She was born March 22, 1962 in Horton, KS, the daughter of John B. and Alberta (Moritz) Uhlrich. She was preceded in death by both parents and her sister Jeanne.
Survivors include 2 brothers: Jay and his wife Lori, of Topeka, KS, and Mark and his wife Kristin, of Las Vegas, NV; 2 nieces, Rylee and Lauren; a nephew Luke; her dear friends Kathy Bettencourt of Wamego, KS, and Miranda Steber-Smith, of Colorado; and her beloved cat Charmin.
She graduated Wamego High in 1980, and Kansas State in 1985, and then worked in Colorado for a Fire Department, E.M.S. and 911 Dispatch until 2005. Beth Ann then returned to Kansas and received her R.N. nursing degree in 2010. She volunteered at the Red Cross and coached a youth swim team. She loved teaching kids to swim and enjoyed singing with the choir at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. The silly & fun loving, Beth we all once knew, will surely be missed.
Funeral Services for Beth will be held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church of Wamego, on Saturday, February 11th with a Rosary at 12:00 p.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and may be left in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547.
