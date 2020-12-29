SPARTA – Beryl Aileen Linders, 94, of Sparta, died December 25, 2020, at Sparta Community Hospital.
Beryl was born February 7, 1926 in Manhattan, Kansas to Frank Wesche and Nellie Mae Wells Wesche. She married Dr. R.E. Linders of Baldwin on November 18, 1949 at the chapel on the campus of Kansas State University. He preceded her in death December 17, 1984. Beryl attended Manhattan public schools and graduated Kansas State University with a Biological Science Degree in 1948. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. Beryl and her husband moved to Sparta right after marriage where they opened Linders Animal Clinic in the basement of their home. In 1958 they moved to their new clinic on South St. Louis Street. She was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Sparta. She was a past member of 20th Century Club, Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Sparta Hospital Auxiliary, and an honorary member of the Sparta High School Class of 1942. Beryl was past president of the Auxiliary to the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association. She has been a member of the Sparta Country Club since 1950.
Beryl is survived by sons, Scott Linders of Sparta and Blake (Laura) Linders of Effingham, daughter Tamara Linders of Sparta, daughter-in-law Christy Linders of Manhattan, KS, grandchildren Cliff Linders of Effingham, Jacob, Matthew, Nathan Linders of Effingham, Alexandra Linders of Denver, CO., Michael Oakley of Charleston, Dianna Oakley of Sparta, Sheena (J.D.) Schlegel of Auburn, KS, Whitney (Chris) Sorensen of Hoogeloon, Netherlands, great grandchildren Jaime, Jordy, Jesse Schlegel of Auburn, KS, Vivian Ivancic of Sparta, nieces Linda (Duane) Cook of Topeka, KS, Sally (Don) Woodall of Sparta, and Donna Maurer of Sparta.
Beryl was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers Homer T. Wesche and D.C. Wesche, son Clark E. Linders, daughter-in-law Lisa A. Linders and grandson Neil Scott Linders.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Caledonia Cemetery with Reverend Robert Miner officiating. Burial to follow. Memorials may be given to Randolph County Humane Society or Sparta Hospital Auxiliary and can be mailed to Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Steeleville, IL 62288. To sign the guestbook visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Due to executive order, face masks must be worn, and social guidelines must be followed.
