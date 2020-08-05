Bernie Joe Melvin (BJ) of Norton, KS, passed away August 1, 2020. BJ was born June 16, 1947. Celebration of Life at Norton Christian Church, Norton, KS at 10a.m. Wednesday Aug. 5. Visitation begins 9a.m. Graveside services with military honors at Beulah Cemetery, Colby, KS, at 2p.m.
Latest News
- Riley County Commission primary: Matta, McKinley win; incumbents out
- Kansas State football offers yet another member of Lockett family
- Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office investigating burglary of several motorcycles
- USD 383 proposed budget includes property tax rate decrease
- Doctor's license suspension lifted pending review
- Riley County 4-Hers share winning recipes
- Fort Riley commanding general relinquishes command
- Children commemorate father who died after testing positive for COVID-19
Most Popular
Articles
- K-State professor, team of researchers developing vaccine against COVID-19
- What the Big 12's schedule announcement means for Kansas State football
- Aggieville director wants to overturn bar, dancing restrictions
- Riley County confirms fifth COVID-19-related death
- What does Riley County health order mean for Kansas State football's seating plans at Bill Snyder Family Stadium?
- My favorite game I’ve coached at K-State: Football coach Chris Klieman
- OUR NEIGHBORS | Nearly 40 years at The Mercury comes to end for employee
- Officials confirm body found at Konza was missing woman
- I WONDER | How can a Washington man run for a US Senate seat in Kansas?
- 2020 VOTERS GUIDE | Kansas Senate District 22 Republican primary
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.