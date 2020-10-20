Bernice Catherine Murray, 103, of Blaine, Kansas, died Friday, October 16, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Blaine. Bernice will lie-in-state, Thursday, at the church, beginning at 4:00 pm where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A Rosary prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions to the St. Columbkille’s Renovation Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.

