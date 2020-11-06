Bernice Ann Leidig, age 91 of Clay Center, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Salina Regional Health Center.
She was born on February 28, 1929 in Bala, the daughter of Edward and Letha (Myers) Parry. She graduated from Riley Rural High School.
On December 11, 1949 in Topeka, she married Warren L. Leidig. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2011.
Bernice was a homemaker who enjoyed being on the farm, working with her husband and caring for her cats and dogs. She was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church
She is survived by two sons, Warren Allen Leidig of Clay Center and Mark Duane Leidig and wife Sandi of Clay Center; two sisters in law, Myrna Parry of Topeka and Kay Leidig of San Antonio, Texas; one granddaughter, Becki Oberhelman; three great grandchildren, Kasi, Morgan and Ali and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Phillip Parry.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. The funeral service will be recorded and posted on Bernice’s personal page on the funeral home website shortly after the service concludes. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for the Clay County Animal Rescue and Education Center (CCARE). Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
