Bernice Louise Hagenmaier, age 94 of Randolph, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born on June 7, 1926 in Lasita, the daughter of Frank and Louise (Wichman) Bergstrom.
On February 28, 1945, she married Earl Henry Hagenmaier. He preceded her in death in 1973.
Bernice worked as a secretary at the Lafene Health Center at Kansas State University. She was a member of the Randolph United Methodist Church, U.M.W. and the Randolph Senior Citizen’s. She loved family get togethers around the holidays and attending her children and grandchildren’s school and sports activities. Bernice had a wonderful green thumb for raising the most beautiful flowers in her garden and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds.
She is survived by one son, Frank Hagenmaier and wife Marita of Randolph; one daughter, Earlene Hagenmaier of Topeka; seven grandchildren, Mary Jane Ewing, George Wiecken (Nikki), Marcie Sutton (John), Jeremy Hagenmaier, Luke Hagenmaier, Jude Hagenmaier (Liz) and Casie Amaro (A.J.) and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, William Frank Hagenmaier and two sisters, Francis Bergstrom and Gladys Hagenmaier.
Respect calls may be made from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2020 at the Randolph United Methodist Church with Pastor Sandy Ferguson officiating. Burial will be in the Randolph Fancy Creek Cemetery.
A memorial may be made to the Randolph United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
