It is with great sorrow to announce that Bernard Joseph Weixelman has passed away on April 18, 2023 at the age of 94 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Bernie was born in Manhattan, Kansas on February 8, 1929, where he and his siblings; Donna Kern, Helen McKee (deceased) and Dale Weixelman were raised by their loving parents Fay and Martina Weixelman (deceased). Bernie graduated from Sacred Heart Academy High School in Manhattan, served in the US Army from 1950–1952, and attended Kansas State University. It was in Manhattan that Bernie fell in love with and married Mary Prockish on October 3, 1953. Bernie embarked on a successful career as a General Contractor, building several residential structures in the Manhattan area; a career that eventually led Bernie and his family to relocate to the Fort Collins area in 1972. Throughout his life, Bernie enjoyed playing Bridge, completing puzzles, bowling, hiking, and was an avid sports enthusiast, gravitating especially to professional football. The couple also enjoyed traveling, particularly to many National Parks and several trips to Europe. Bernie is survived by his wife: Mary Prockish Weixelman, his siblings: Donna (Bob) Kern and Dale (BJ) Weixelman, his children: Dave and Tina (Mark) Weixelman of Nevada City, CA, Patty and Bill Dewes of Portola Valley, CA, Ron Weixelman of Loveland, CO, Paul Weixelman of Fort Collins, CO, Jil and Everett Phlipot of Dixon Springs, TN, and Jan and Scott Smith of Cape Coral, FL. Bernie is also survived by his grandchildren: Riley Phlipot and Adam Phlipot, both of Gallatin TN, Anna Weixelman of Vancouver BC and Tynan (Ty) Dewes of Cambridge, MA. Bernie's family also wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful nurses and aides of Accentcare Hospice and the Columbine West Nursing facility in Ft Collins, who were so caring as they attended to Bernie’s every need in his final days. A private service has been scheduled to honor Bernie's life and family.
Please celebrate Bernie’s by donating to a charity of your choice in his memory.
