Mom left us in the early morning on November 18, 2020 in Overland Park. She was born near Hudson, Kansas on May 1, 1930 to Frances (Buehler) and Henry Krentzel. Her early years were spent in Hudson and the surrounding areas and she graduated from Ellinwood High School. She worked at the USDA Center for Grain and Animal Health Research in Manhattan. After retiring she enjoyed traveling with her husband of 54 years.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Harold (Ike) Eichman and her sisters Valetta Smith and Karen Small.
Surviving her are her daughters; Stephanie Albin, Kenetta Marie Spain (Stephen) and Shannon Alexander, grandsons Troy (Ryan), Skylor (Megan), Joshua (Laura) and Trent (Amanda) and seven great-grandchilden.
Due to Covid-19 services for her have been postponed until it is possible to have a Celebration with both her and Ike.
We would like to thank KU Cancer Hospital and everyone there that took the best possible care of Mom.
