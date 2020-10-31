Benjamin (Ben) Franklin Sours, 86, passed away Monday evening, October 26, 2020, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Ben was born March 3, 1934, to Alice Mae and David Clark Sours at their home outside Winchester, Va. He served in the US Army, trained as a medic, stationed in Germany at the signing of the Korean War ceasefire, and was discharged at Fort Riley, Kansas.
He met the first love of his life, Patricia Ann Webster, of Cleburne, Ks., while driving a taxi in Manhattan. The two were married on February 8, 1959. They settled in Olsburg, Ks, in 1968. Pat succumbed to her decades-long battle with Muscular Dystrophy in 2003.
Ben began working for Kansas State University Facilities in 1968, worked as a Custodial Supervisor, became a certified Arborist, and retired as an Equipment Operator II after 30 years in 1999 to care for his ailing wife. He was active in the Olsburg Lions Club, Olsburg Senior Citizens, and served as a Deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Valley Falls. He never knew a stranger.
A surviving widower, Ben married the second love of his life in 2006. Lucile Seay lost her first husband a few years earlier as well, and the two couples had been friends and attended church together for several years. Ben and Lucile were married and moved to Winchester, Ks. in 2007.
Ben is survived by his wife Lucile, of the home, his son Kirk Sours and wife Denise of Linwood, grand-daughters Layci Jo Kuder (Bryan) of Colony, TX, and Erin Kathleen Sours of Topeka, grandson Jesse Taylor Sours (Rita) of Parkville, MO, Great-grandson Nathan Tyrel Kuder, and Great-granddaughter Eleanor Rose Sours.
He is also survived by a loving stepfamily; Jeanette Drury (Rob) of Leavenworth, Ken Seay (Delores) of Great Falls, MT, and David Seay (Karen) of Manhattan, grandchildren Jason Drury (Amanda) Atchison, Luke Drury (Jill) Atchison, Aliah Seay Kang (Don) Manhattan, Donovan Seay (Ashley) KCMO, and great-grandchildren, Caroline, Cameron, and Caitlin Drury, Haden and Brecen Drury, Landon and Mataeo Kang, and Bennett and Bailey Seay.
Ben was preceded in death by his infant son Clark, wife Patricia Ann (63), daughter Terri Lisa Sours (51), and his first infant grandson Tyrel Levi Sours.
Ben has requested memorial contributions to be made to the American Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL 34110. Or online at www.sids.org. Please include “In Memory of Benjamin F. Sours”.
Tentative arrangements are for a private family service at Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home in Manhattan on Nov. 22 at 1:30 pm. Graveside service to follow open to the community at Spring Creek Cemetery, Fostoria. There will also be a Celebration of Life held in Winchester, Ks in the spring of 2021. Details pending. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan is assisting the family with arrangements.
