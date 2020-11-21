Benjamin (Ben) Franklin Sours, 86, passed away Monday evening, October 26, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on November 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Spring Creek Cemetery, near Fostoria, Kansas. Memorials can be made to American Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL 34110. Or online at www.sids.org . Please include “In Memory of Benjamin F. Sours”. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
Benjamin Sours
Production
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- No. 10 Kansas State volleyball swept in season finale by No. 3 Baylor
- Caught in a Cyclone: No. 17 Iowa State crushes Kansas State 45-0
- Experts: Officials failed Kansas student twice in rape case
- Junction City football falls to Derby in Class 6A semifinals
- No. 2 Hanover runs over No. 4 Frankfort in sub-state, 74-26
- Contestant dies after completing "Wipeout" obstacle course
- K-State women's basketball reschedules preseason exhibition
- RCPD halts in-person jail visits
Most Popular
Articles
- Man who knelt said he 'had to do something' when he saw QAnon symbols in parade
- What to make of Kansas State football's plethora of transfers
- Parents worried about USD 383 redistricting ideas
- 'We are actually people' | Bar owners say they're trying to comply, trying to make a living
- Riley County head football coach Steve Wagner retires after 37th season
- Defensive back Will Jones II becomes 10th Kansas State football player to enter transfer portal
- Man stabbed near downtown Manhattan
- Hospitalizations are 'on a bad path'
- K-State graduate melds affordability, accessibility, fashion in online women's boutique
- Police arrest 2 men for allegedly threatening a man from testifying
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.