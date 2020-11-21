Benjamin (Ben) Franklin Sours, 86, passed away Monday evening, October 26, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on November 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Spring Creek Cemetery, near Fostoria, Kansas. Memorials can be made to American Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL 34110. Or online at www.sids.org . Please include “In Memory of Benjamin F. Sours”. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.

