WAMEGO – Benjamin Joseph “BJ” Eichem, Jr. 78, of Wamego, KS passed away Monday,
March 23, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS.
On January 7, 1942, BJ was born to Benjamin Joseph and Lydia Elizabeth (Strimple) Eichem,
Sr. at their home near Belvue, KS. BJ attended Wamego High School and graduated in 1960. He
would receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from Kansas State University and his
Master’s Degree from Emporia State University. He started out as a coach and teacher in Maple
Hill from 1965-1968 before becoming a Junior High School Science Teacher and athletic coach
in Wamego from 1968-1978. He also served on the Wamego USD 320 Board of Education for
16 years and was elected as Director, President Elect, President and Past President of the Kansas
Association of School Boards in Topeka, KS. After teaching, BJ worked for Keating &
Associates in Manhattan as an insurance agent for 35 years. He was united in marriage with
Dalene LaFollette on June 1, 1968 at the Congregational Church in Manhattan. She survives of
the home.
BJ was known for his infectious smile and having a kind and compassionate soul. He loved
spending time with his family and friends, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, reading, and
dancing with Dalene. He also enjoyed announcing at the Manhattan Raceway for a number of
years and belonged to the Manhattan Timing Association. BJ was a founding member of the
Wamego Jaycees. He was a member of the Wells Creek Church before becoming a member of
the Wamego First Presbyterian Church where he served two terms as an Elder. He also
represented the church in the Presbytery of Northern Kansas. BJ enjoyed carpentry and built the
home that his family lived in for over forty years together. Hunter Safety was an important part
of BJ’s life as well. BJ became a Charter Instructor for the Kansas Hunter Education Program
from 1973 until his passing. He also served as a Wamego Library board member.
He is also survived by two children, Chris Eichem (Amy), and Angie DeLapp, both of
Wamego, KS; three brothers, Bob (Becky), Thornton, CO, John (Janice), Wamego, KS, and
Jerry (Deborah), Paxico, KS; one sister-in-law, Jan Carl (Chuck), Cuyahoga Falls, OH; four
grandchildren, Gabe DeLapp, Ft. Bragg, NC, Sophia DeLapp, Tallahassee, FL, Luke DeLapp,
Fairhope, AL, and Dustin Delehanty (Ashley), Manhattan, KS; one great-grandson, Brooks
Delehanty, Manhattan, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Private Graveside Service will be held at the Wamego City Cemetery on April 11, 2020. A
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested
memorials to the Wamego Public Library or the First Presbyterian Church, and may be left in
care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may also
be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
