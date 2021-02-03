Bernard (Ben) G. Rivers, age 99, of Manhattan, KS, passed away at his home in his sleep February 2, 2021.
He was born May 18, 1921 on a farm in rural Sherman County, Nebraska, near Loup City. He was the son of Ralph D. and Charlotte (Schleicher) Rivers. He married Elvera Olson on July 17, 1948. They had two children, Douglas (Christine) Rivers of Shoal Creek, AL and Carole (Eric) Johnson of Concordia, KS. After Elvera’s passing in 1980, he married Minnie (Mickey) Barber in Phoenix, Arizona on April 13, 1983. They lived in Phoenix and Concordia prior to moving to Manhattan in 1989.
He is survived by his wife Mickey, his two children, Doug and Carole, and two grandchildren, Brianna and Andrew Johnson of Manhattan and Lawrence, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ann (Rivers) Brasch, and his first wife, Elvera.
Ben attended a one-room school until his family left the farm and moved to Seward, Nebraska where he graduated from Seward High in 1938. Upon graduation, he began working for J.C. Penney, Co. as a part-time salesman in Seward. He later worked in Norfolk and Beatrice, Nebraska and managed stores in Norton (1955-62) and Concordia (1962-1981), Kansas.
He was probably most proud of his service in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He enlisted and was trained in communications at the University of Chicago and Treasure Island, CA prior to going to sea. He was aboard three different liberty ships and went around the world carrying supplies and munitions to ground troops in the European and Pacific Theaters. He sailed every major ocean except the Arctic with ports of call on every continent except Antarctica.
In retirement, he and Mickey traveled by land and sea and he enjoyed going to football games and cheering on the Wildcats.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 5, 2021at 10:00 a.m. at the Grace Baptist Church in Manhattan. Graveside Services with military honors will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday February 5, 2021 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Concordia, Kansas.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Rivers are suggested to the Grace Baptist Church or to the VA Hospital in Topeka. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502 or the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, 325 W. 6th Street, Concordia, Kansas 66901.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com or www.chaputbuoy.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.