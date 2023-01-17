Ben Duerfeldt Jan 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ben was born June 17, 1933, to Floyd and Edna duerfeldt on a farm near Nemaha, Nebraska, died on January 12, 2023, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Services are being planned for February 3rd.Complete obituary information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nebraska Obituary Farm Funeral Home Floyd University Of Kansas Medical Center Information Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News CORRECTION Gov. Laura Kelly cleared after doctors say COVID-19 test was inaccurate How school lunch is made. It's more complicated than you think Kabul's mannequins, hooded and masked under Taliban rules Nevada’s UFO sightings have been reported for decades, archives show 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV review: Properly posh Tang set for 1st Sunflower Showdown On King's holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAggieville coffee shop Public Hall closes; yoga studio to remain open'Heart of a lion, soul of a saint' | Little Grill restaurant owner and musician Kenrick Waite diesCarson SimonPublic Hall owner says coffee shop was 'overreach' in closure explanationHarry Melling's weight loss 'was not a conscious decision'Developers mum on Handi-Corner's future as businesses feel pushed outBackyard Backcountry brings luxury camping experience into townRCPD investigates forgery worth over $43KK-State lands SEC defensive tackle transferManhattan man sentenced to 4.5 years for indecent liberties with a child Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.