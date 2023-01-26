Ben Duerfeldt, much loved husband, father, grandpa, pastor and friend, passed away Thursday January 12, 2023, at the age of 89, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He loved his family and his church. He was gifted as a musician and blessed many of us with his voice – singing at wedding, funerals, Arts in the Park, and his church choir. He performed over 1,000 funerals and over 750 weddings, including those of his children and grandchildren.

He also had lots of room in his life for K-State sports, the KC royals and the KC Chiefs. Puzzles filled his free time - 1,000 pieces and beyond. On the day of his stroke he had just completed a 1,000 piece puzzle of 2 of his great grandchildren. Exercising became a priority for him in retirement. If he was able, he was at the gym 3 days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

