Ben Duerfeldt, much loved husband, father, grandpa, pastor and friend, passed away Thursday January 12, 2023, at the age of 89, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He loved his family and his church. He was gifted as a musician and blessed many of us with his voice – singing at wedding, funerals, Arts in the Park, and his church choir. He performed over 1,000 funerals and over 750 weddings, including those of his children and grandchildren.
He also had lots of room in his life for K-State sports, the KC royals and the KC Chiefs. Puzzles filled his free time - 1,000 pieces and beyond. On the day of his stroke he had just completed a 1,000 piece puzzle of 2 of his great grandchildren. Exercising became a priority for him in retirement. If he was able, he was at the gym 3 days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Ben will be remembered for his heart for unity and for seeing the best in everyone he met. His smile and his hugs were the best!!
Ben was born June 17, 1933, to Floyd and Edna Duerfeldt on a farm near Nemaha, Nebraska.
His elementary was gained from a rural school district and he graduated from Nemaha High School in 1950. He received a bachelor’s degree from Peru State College in Nebraska in 1954, another bachelor’s from Manhattan Christian College in 1957 where he also taught from 1954 to 1963, and a master’s degree in music education from Kansas State University in 1958.
Ben was married to Carol McKee in Pawnee City, Nebraska on June 27, 1954. They had three children, Dan, Kristin Rogers and David, as well as eight grandchildren and nine grandchildren.
Ben was a pastor of several small congregations while teaching at MCC and was minister at First Christian Church in Manhattan, KS, from 1965 to 1990, during which time he served several years on the Regional Board of the Christian Church in Kansas and on the General Board of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He was granted an honorary doctorate from Phillips University in 1984.
Locally, Ben served as police chaplain, served with United Way, chairing the drive in 1986, was a long-time participant in the ministerial association, was on the citizens advisory committee for the Chamber of Commerce, and served on the boards of Douglas Center, Red Cross, the Halfway House and Crime Stoppers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Hobart Duerfeldt in 1968, and by his daughter Kristin Rogers in 2019.
Survivors include his wife Carol of the home; two sons: Dan Duerfeldt and his wife Sherry, and David Duerfeldt and his wife Lisa; son-in-law Rusty Rogers; eight grandchildren: Josh Duerfeldt (Kari), Matt Duerfeldt (Shayla), Luke and Jacob Duerfeldt, Kayla Russell (Michael), Nicki Duerfeldt, Adam Bolan and Tana Parker (Chad); and nine great-grandchildren: Kori, Addy, Nora, Aaron, Mason, Macy, Marshall, Max and Mick.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, February 2nd, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 3rd, at the First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, Manhattan, KS. Private family inurnment will be in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
The family would like to thank Eric, Shane and Doug for the countless hours you shared with him during his 1,000 + funerals. He admired you greatly and enjoyed the time he spent with you. We also appreciate all who have showed your love and support for our family.
