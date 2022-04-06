Bella Mae Haynie, beloved wife and mother, passed away on April 3, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan at the age of 96.
Bella was born January 26, 1926, in Aurora, Kansas, to Ronald and Reina (Morrissette) Letourneau. She grew up on her parent’s farm in Aurora, and graduated from high school in May of 1943.
The following summer, Bella studied at Kansas State University, where she received her teaching certificate, and at the age of 17, she began teaching in a one room school with 8 students.
In December of 1944, Bella married Leo Wirtz and traveled with him to Chicago, Oklahoma, and Texas as he served in the US Navy during World War II. Their first son was born in November of 1945, just one day before Leo had to return to duty in Texas, pick up orders, and deploy to Panama.
After the war, Bella and Leo settled in Manhattan, Kansas, where Leo received his degree in Electrical Engineering, and became a professor at Kansas State. During their 27 year marriage, they were blessed with 5 more children. Bella devoted her life to her home and family, nurturing, loving, and teaching her three sons and three daughters. Once her youngest child was well into school, Bella became a teller at Kansas State Bank, where she worked for more than 25 years... serving the community and balancing her bank drawer to the penny every day!
Even while raising her family and working full time, Bella found joy in a myriad of hobbies and was never without a project. She helped design and build two of her homes, designed and crafted stained glass, sewed exquisite quilts, gardened with a passion, and painted ceramics. She loved to play bridge, regularly fed the wild birds that flocked to her yard, and in her later years enjoyed yoga and strength training at the senior center where she was an inspiration to her younger classmates.
All six of Bella’s children were baptized at Seven Dolors Catholic Church and attended school there. She was a deeply spiritual woman, regularly attending mass, making holy hours, volunteering at the budget shop, and spending quiet hours at the adoration chapel. At home, she began her day with prayers, and ended it by saying her rosary at bedtime.
When her husband, Leo, passed away suddenly in 1971, Bella was 45 years old, and a widow with six children. Though devastated, she persevered and was a source of strength for them. She was blessed when she eventually met Richard Haynie, and they were married in 1975. Bella and Richard were married for 47 years. They built a new home together, joined their lives and families, and deeply loved one another.
Bella was an amazing, inspiring woman. She was greatly loved and will be desperately missed...but will remembered with such joy and so much gratitude for having known her.
Survivors include her husband Richard of the home; five children: Ronald Wirtz (Karen) of Leawood, KS, Robert Wirtz (Fran Walker) of Atlanta, GA, Deborah Kirby (Steve) of St. George, KS, Thomas Wirtz (partner Korrina Kientz ) of Manhattan, and Patricia Wirtz (Doug Berke) of Mansfield, TX: The three additional children she gained when she married Richard: Richard M. Haynie (Babette) of Queen Creek, AZ, Susan Haynie of Norwalk, IA, and Mary Jackson (Mike) of Springfield, MO; 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Bella was also preceded in death by one daughter Becky Arnett; and three siblings: Raphael “Ray” and Dean Letourneau and Jean Carter.
Family and friends are invited to Pray the Rosary at 9:30 A.M. Saturday, April 9th at Seven Dolors Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 9th, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Ryan McCandless as Celebrant. Bella bequeathed her body to Kansas University Medical Center. Inurnment will be at a later date in Sunrise Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either the Cancer Research Fund at Kansas State University or Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
