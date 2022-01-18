Beatrice “Bea” Mary (Hanley) Lee (81) passed away on 13 January, 2022. She was a resident of Lake Ridge, VA at the time of her death.
Bea was born October 26, 1940, in Cambridge, MA to Francis Xavier Hanley and Beatrice Winifred (Farraher) Hanley.
A 1962 graduate from Boston College University with a degree in Elementary Education, Bea was the senior class Treasurer and an editor of the University’s newspaper. While working at the National Security Agency (NSA) she met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Lee. They were married on February 15, 1969, in Weston, MA and together they raised two daughters. Throughout her career, Bea worked as an educator, librarian, domestic violence services advocate, and mediator.
Bea enjoyed reading, playing pinochle with friends, organizing the church craft fair, decorating for holidays, watching mystery shows and game shows, and spending time with family. She was a founding member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic parish in Woodbridge, VA.
Bea is survived by her husband of 52 years (Lake Ridge), two daughters, Mary Ellen (John Smith, Springfield, VA) and Susan (Monte Metzger, Manhattan, KS), two grandchildren, and a nephew and niece. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service and inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.