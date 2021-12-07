Beatrice Ayon of Manhattan, Kansas went to heaven on December 2, 2021, at the Bramlage House of Meadowlark Hills.
Beatrice was born in Manhattan on February 11, 1935, to Elizabeth V. (Silva) and Frank G. Vera.
She graduated in 1953 from Luckey High School. She married Nicholas Ayon and together they had six children. They later divorced.
She was a lifelong member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan. She was involved in the Women of Catholic Auxiliary, Seven Dolors Budget Shop, the Breadbasket, Joy Prayer Club, and the Adoration Chapel Eucharistic Prayer Vigil.
She earned her LPN while raising her children. She worked as an LPN at Irwin Army Hospital for 20 years. She was known for her top-notch care and would sing as she made her rounds. She had a beautiful voice that brightened the wards.
Beatrice was a wonderful cook and loved to see her family gather to enjoy her meals. She was known for her hamburgers, chili chops, and albondigas soup.
She will be remembered for her self-reliance, strong faith, quick wit, and stern hand.
Beatrice is survived by her children: Nick Ayon of Jacksonville, FL; Ted Ayon (Leslie), Mike Ayon, Ben Ayon, and Liz Ayon all of Manhattan, KS; and son-in-law Luke Kimble of Saint George, KS. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Mikey Ayon, TJ Ayon, Tessie Riffell (Drew), Amanda Slaughter, Myranda Kimble, Anthony Ayon (Becca), Dorothy Lukacs (Jason), Doanna Ayon.
Beatrice had five great-grandchildren: Aliciea Slaughter, Ariel Slaughter, and James Lukacs, Taylor, and Delaney Riffell. In addition, she is survived by her siblings: Anna Marie Yates (Joe) of Cadiz, KY; Virginia Perbeck of Manhattan, KS; and Frank Vera (Debbie) of Grand Prairie, TX. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.
Beatrice was preceded in death by a daughter, Tanya Kimble; sister, Rachel Nehl; sister, Frances Myers; sister, Josephine Vera; sister, Lucia Jackson; sister, Marcelina Zarazua; sister, Ernestina Arnett; brother, Joseph Vera; and brother, Theodore Vera. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Vera.
Please join us in remembering and celebrating Beatrice at the following services. Visitation will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan on Dec. 8, 2021, with a vigil and rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held on Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan. The funeral will be followed by burial at Sunrise Cemetery and all are invited for lunch back at Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Please direct any memorial donations to Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan.
