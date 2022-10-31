Bart Alden Coutermarsh, age 94, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home where he had resided since 2020. He was the youngest child born to Bart Edward Coutermarsh and Nellie Goodin Coutermarsh on March 18, 1928. Bart was born on the farm homesteaded by his grandparents in 1881. Life on the farm suited Bart just fine, and he continued to live in the house in which he was born until mid 2017 when, for health reasons, he moved to Leonardville.

Bart drove himself and his sister, LaFern, to Olive Hill School in a buggy. He completed his high school education at Leonardville Rural High School, graduating in 1946. A young woman named Norma Berggren was a classmate, and she became Bart’s bride on September 16, 1950. They celebrated 71 years of marriage! Two daughters, Connie and Sonja were born to Bart and Norma. Norma passed away on January 27, 2022.

