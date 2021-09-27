Barry L. Flinchbaugh, 78, died on Nov. 2, 2020. He was 78 years old.
History records Flinchbaugh’s legacy as a national name in agricultural policy and economics. His career in agricultural policy at Kansas State University spanned nearly a half-century.
He was born in York, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 26, 1942, to parents J. Claire and Hilda (Mundus) Flinchbaugh. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Pennsylvania State University. He earned a doctoral degree in agricultural economics from Purdue University before joining the K-State faculty in 1971. For more than four decades, the K-State professor emeritus was a top adviser to politicians of both major political parties, including secretaries of agriculture, chairs of the U.S. House and Senate Agriculture committees, and numerous senators and state governors. Additionally, he had a hand in every U.S. farm bill written since 1968.
A prolific speaker, Barry received nearly 100 speaking invitations each year and was the author of more than 100 publications and co-authored a textbook on agricultural policy. He is best known for his Alternatives and Consequences policy education model developed by his mentors at Purdue University. He delivered a no-nonsense, yet humorous approach to teaching.
His legacy at K-State is that of an entertaining, kind-hearted teacher and a rigorous supporter of the Wildcats. He taught more than 4,000 undergraduate students. The university honored Barry on three occasions with its prestigious Outstanding Teacher Award. The K-State Alumni Association honored him with the inaugural Wildcat Pride Award, which is given to a current or emeritus K-State faculty or staff member for their advocacy of alumni relations. He and his family would later endow the award as the Flinchbaugh Family Wildcat Pride Award.
He also served several years as chair of the Landon Lecture Patrons, who support the university’s renowned Landon Lecture Series. Additionally, he connected K-State to hundreds of thousands of people by giving presentations to farmers, agricultural business groups and more through its Extension mission.
Upon his retirement, Barry expressed a desire to continue his work with the university. The Alumni Association provided him with an office at the K-State Alumni Center. He began to host trips for the Association’s Traveling Wildcats program.
At the time of his death, he was professor emeritus in K-State’s Department of Agricultural Economics, teaching a 400-level course in agricultural policy each fall.
Barry is survived by his wife, Cathy ’69, ’82; son, James ’96, ’98, and wife Jaimee; daughter, Catie ’05 and husband, Michael Klass; and two grandchildren, Henry and Piper Klass. He was preceded in death by his son, David ’91; his parents, J. Claire and Hilda Flinchbaugh; and his brother Jeff.
Contributions in honor of Flinchbaugh may be made to the Flinchbaugh Scholarship Fund, the Flinchbaugh Agricultural Policy Chair, or the Flinchbaugh Family Wildcat Pride Award.
A celebration of life for Barry Flinchbaugh, professor emeritus of agricultural economics, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, on the Johnson Terrace at the K-State Alumni Center.
