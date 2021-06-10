Barrie E. Sloan, age 82, of Waterville, passed away quietly in his sleep while at home on Saturday, June 6, 2021.
Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Thursday, with visitation between 5:00 and 7:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Funeral services are at 10:30 am, Friday, June 11, 2021, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville Burial is at Randolph Fancy Creek Cemetery, south of Waterville.
Memorials are suggested to Cancer Center of Kansas and may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.
Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
