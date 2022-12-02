Barbara Suzanne Tomb, age 80, passed away Ad Astra on November 27, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan, KS. She was born on April 27, 1942, to Irving and Pauline (Warner) Gallup in Troy, NY. The family later moved to Tulsa, OK, where Barbara graduated from Marquette High School. She attended the University of Oklahoma and received BS and MS degrees in microbiology. Barbara married Andrew Spencer Tomb III on September 2, 1967. Their union produced three sons.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, brother Joseph Gallup, and brothers-in-law Bill Taylor and Norman Brode. Survivors include her husband, Spencer Tomb, sons Andrew Tomb (Amanda Meek) of Riley, KS, and Sean Tomb (Heather O’Hara) and Mark Tomb (Julie Finn), both of Lawrence, KS, and granddaughter Aleana Tomb of Olathe, KS.
Other survivors include brother Jim (Jackie) Gallup of Woodridge, VA, sisters-in-law Helen Tomb-Taylor of Conroe, TX, and Sarah Brode of Crystal Beach, TX, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Following cremation, a visitation will be held on Thursday, December 8th from 4-6 p.m. at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in honor of Barbara to the Manhattan Public Library. Memorials also may be directed to the family in care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
