Barbara Jean Fiser Ruliffson, 72, of Manhattan, passed away Tuesday, May 10th, with family by her side.
Barbara was born in Manhattan on March 26, 1950, a daughter of the late Vivian R (Bamer) and Ladek (Lud) C. Fiser. She was united in marriage to Mark H. Ruliffson on August 20th, 1970, and celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Barb was a member of the Manhattan Church of Christ and served faithfully as their administrative assistant for 14 years. Prior to that, Barb was an accomplished school teacher, having earned the title of Master Teacher of the Year at Roosevelt Elementary School in Hays, Kansas. Barbara especially enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren, gardening, traveling with Mark, and walking her two labrador retrievers, Bailey and Aspen.
Visitation will be held at the Manhattan Church of Christ, 2510 Dickens Ave, on Sunday, May 15, 2022, between the hours of 5:00-8:00, Funeral services will also be at the Manhattan Church of Christ, Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10:00, with a visitation starting at 9:00 until service time.
Barbara is survived by her husband Mark of Manhattan, daughter; Tammy Robinson, of Overland Park, Kansas; and her son Tad (Rebecca) Ruliffson, of Manhattan, Kansas, six grandchildren; Nathan, Noah, and Natalie Meyer, along with Ella, Emery, and Everett Ruliffson. Barbara is also survived by her brother David (Kay) Fiser of Manhattan, Kansas; four sisters, Ruth (Mike) Booth, of Olathe, Kansas; Sara (Jerry) Duncan, of Bettendorf, Iowa; Martha (Richard) Seaton, of Manhattan, Kansas; and Karen (Robert) Turner, of Marietta, Georgia;
Barb was preceded in death by her parents and sister Carol (John) Cannon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Kansas State University Foundation Johnson Cancer Research Center or the Manhattan Church of Christ
Interment at the Sunrise Cemetery Manhattan, KS.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
