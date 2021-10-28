Barbara Roberts Leith died in her Manhattan Home on October 22, 2021 after a long illness. Her husband, David, and son, Matthew, were in attendance, along with her two beloved German shepherds. She was 87 years old.
Barbara was born in Philadelphia in 1934 to parents Ernest and Ellna Roberts. She had an exciting and sometimes perilous early life while living in various countries such as China and Argentina, as her parents traveled for their employer, RCA Victor. While living in Argentina she learned to ride horses, and developed what would be a lifelong love of horses and other animals.
She attended school at St. Mary’s in the Mountains in New Hampshire, and Wellesley College in Massachusetts, where she graduated in 1956. She was active in equestrian sports, lacrosse, and swimming throughout her youth.
She met and married her husband, David Leith, in 1957. After living for a brief time in California during David’s service with the Navy, they moved back to the Boston area, where they lived in Wayland, Massachusetts, for many years. Barbara was active in the League of Women Voters, as well as many town committees. She raised and tolerated the antics of her three boys, Eric, Matthew, and Christopher. She attended and provided transport to hundreds of soccer games and practices, long before it was trendy.
She returned to Wellesley College to work as an administrative assistant for special projects. She also attended many writing workshops, and published several short stories in various quarterlies. In 2009, she published a collection of stories under the title “Housebroken.” In addition to writing, Barbara also developed an early talent for art. She enjoyed drawing, illustrating cards, and sharing her creations with friends throughout her life.
Barbara moved to Manhattan, Kansas in 1986 when her husband accepted a position at the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine. She maintained friendships she made while in Wayland, and developed many new ones in Manhattan. She frequently invited friends to stay with her when they were making cross-country drives. She enjoyed long walks with family and her dogs in the prairies and Tuttle Creek area.
Barbara is survived by her husband, David; sons Eric, Matthew, and Christopher; grandchildren Elizabeth, Hayden, and Even in New Hampshire; Anna and Nina in California; and MacKenzie in Kansas.
No funeral services are planned. Barbara will be laid to rest in the Mount Hope Greeley Township Cemetery near Mt. Hope, Kansas. Condolence and remembrances can be sent to David Leith.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations in Barbara’s name can be made to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter of Manhattan, or the World Wildlife Federation. Also, read a book. Interact with pet. Engage and converse with loved ones.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.