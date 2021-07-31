A celebration of the life of Barbara Anne Harlan is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Zeandale Community Church. The family requests that attendees wear face masks.
Barbara was born March 18, 1938, in Pottawatomie County, Kansas, to Vernon and Wanetta (Schleif) Smith. A 1956 graduate of St. George High School, Barbara lived in Manhattan and Topeka before moving to Houston in 1967.
She worked as an assistant to principals at private and public schools in Houston before retiring in 2004. After retirement, she worked two hurricane seasons for the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Denton, Texas. She returned to Manhattan in December 2013 and died there April 2, 2020, after a long battle with a Parkinson’s like illness.
Barbara was a gifted pianist, an enthusiastic dancer and a ruthless Scrabble player. She was an avid reader whose favorite authors included Larry McMurtry and Louis L’Amour and favorite topics ranged from Tudor history to the Civil War.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her oldest brother, James Smith of Manhattan.
She is survived by her four children: Christi Harlan of Washington, D.C.; Brenda O’Shea of Munster, Ind.; Robert Harlan of Austin, Texas; and Jennifer Harlan of Manhattan, as well as their father, Loyd W. Harlan of Houston.
She is also survived by her sister, Aileen, and husband Lawrence Garvin of Columbia, Mo.; her brother, Delbert, and wife Donna Smith of Manhattan; as well as sister-in-law Frances Smith, also of Manhattan; 13 grandchildren and two great granddaughters.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark Road, Manhattan KS 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.