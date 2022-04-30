ELLSWORTH – Barbara Jean Davis, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Hoisington, KS. She was born May 30, 1948, in Manhattan, KS to Edwin and Nevabelle (Mall) Andrews.
Barbara graduated from Manhattan High School. She married Ronald Davis, Sr. in Manhattan on August 27, 1967. A longtime resident of Ellsworth, KS, she was a bookkeeper for Robl Farm Supply for 30 years and a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Ronald Davis, Jr. (Dina) of Ellsworth, Chad Davis (Ericka) of Ellsworth, and Bryce Davis (Laurel) of Ellsworth; daughter, Niki Davis of Ellsworth; “Nana” to grandchildren, Connor, Kaden, Kolby, Drew, Emersyn, Dawson, Hadleigh, Oaklynn, and Dayton; and sister, Judy Seyler (Dale) of Cypress, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron Davis, Sr.; and grandchildren, Wayne, Neva, and Forrest.
Visitation/book signing: 1-8 p.m., Monday, May 2, 2022, at Parsons Funeral Home. Family will be present to greet visitors 6-8 p.m.
Memorial service: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, Ellsworth. Inurnment will follow at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth Childcare and Learning Center, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be made at parsonsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.