Barbara Jean Hager Burwell, age 89, of Manhattan, passed away on August 6, 2022, at the Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born Barbara Jean Hermreck on November 3, 1932, the daughter of Beulah (Eyman) Hermreck Roeckers and Fred W. Hermreck in Garnett, Kansas.
Barbara married Gerald Ray Hager on June 5, 1949, in Fort Scott, Kansas. They moved to Manhattan in 1958, and Barbara lived in the same home for the rest of her years. She and Ray shared 21 loving years together and were blessed with four children. Ray passed away July 26, 1971 in Manhattan.
Barbara married Glen Alton Burwell on December 28, 1980. She and Glen shared 40 loving years together. They owned and operated Burwell Mobile Home Park in Ogden. Barbara was the bookkeeper and Vice President of the park. Glen passed way on March 11, 2020. Barbara always considered herself to have had two loving marriages to two very special men.
Barbara attended school in Anderson County at Sugar Valley, Scipio, Longfellow, and Garnett High School. She began working at Spradlin’s Drug Store in Garnett when she was 12 years old. While in high school she was very active in band and had the amazing ability to sit down to a piano or organ and play songs by ear. Music was always very important part of her life and brought her much joy. Barbara loved her family and always went to extra lengths to make each feel special. She enjoyed baking and was always trying new dishes. She loved to provide cookies and meals to her family and friends, especially at Christmas.
After moving to Manhattan, Barbara worked for Keller’s Department Store, Wonder Bread, Manhattan Laundry, and Larry’s Deluxe Cleaners. Barbara worked in the cleaning business for 32 years. After retiring she thoroughly enjoyed garage “sailing” on the weekends, finding her many treasures. They were many unexpected surprises under the Christmas tree, which brought joy, happiness and laughter to all.
Barbara, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend is survived by two sons, Ronald Hager (LaNell) of Linn Creek, Missouri, and Ricky Hager of Independence, Kansas, two daughters, Linda Pittenger (Tom) of Manhattan, Kansas, and Terri Yeates of Glendale, Arizona; two stepsons, Ritch Burwell (Jan) of Riley, Kansas, and Randy Burwell (Pam) of Leawood, Kansas; also her 11 grandchildren: Rachel Goodman, Michael Hager, Travis Pittenger, Eric Pittenger, Amber Bell, Crystal Pedigo, Brant Hager, Andrea Holley, Shelly Ashburn, Brian Burwell, and Stephanie Burwell; and 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; her sister, Roberta Chigg Boyer, of Lawrence, Kansas, and sister-in-law Almeda Hermreck of Vero Beach, Florida, and
She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Hubert Roeckers, her brothers, Fred W. Hermreck (Mickey Finch) and Larry Hermreck , and her brother-in-law, Edd Boyer.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Thursday August 11, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
