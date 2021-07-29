Barbara Emma (Betty) Mundell, 82, of St. George, Kansas, died peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. Barbara was born on April 4, 1939, in Fulda, Germany, the daughter of Richard Kurt and Elizabeth (Weiherer) Eisfeld.
Barbara worked in production at the McCall Pattern Company for ten years and later in retail for Montgomery Wards, both in Manhattan, KS.
Barbara had many close friends which she treated like family, enjoying sharing time with them all. She was passionate about her relationship with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Barbara loved to grow flowers and vegetables and preserve the harvests to share with family and friends. She enjoyed camping and especially loved fishing and could catch and clean fish like no other. Barbara was talented in crocheting and knitting wool blankets, hats, scarves, gloves and doll dresses.
Barbara married Robert Wayne Mundell on May 26, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salina, Kansas, he survives of the home.
Barbara is also survived by her son; Fred Mundell (Lorrie), Wamego; her granddaughter, Claire Elizabeth, Grants Pass, Oregon; grandson Matthew Ray Mundell, Lawrence, KS; two brothers, Germany. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and two brothers.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021, at Westmoreland Cemetery, Westmoreland, Kansas. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, KS. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Barbara Mundell Memorial Fund for contribution to the Good Shepherd Hospice of Manhattan, KS. and those may be sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
