Barb Currier Mar 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara (“Barb”) Christine Seymour Currier went to be with her Lord on Sunday March 19, 2023 at Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.Barb was born Nov. 25,1955 in Manhattan, KS.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan, KS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News USD 383 to consider Juul suit settlement, grant for Lee Elementary mural City officials confident Back 9 will find new funding for Midtown Aggieville How much extra cash has Tang made off K-State's success? And how much more could he make? Kansas Senate committee moves to block use of fentanyl test strips to stem overdose deaths Police: Arrest made in theft of funeral van containing body Person shot after driving through Fort Riley gate Andrew Lloyd Webber missing 'Bad Cinderella' opener amid son's gastric cancer battle Michigan police arrest 2 for Junction City double homicide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMidtown Aggieville construction on hold as investor pulls outJudy PinnickManhattan Fire to help vacate Royal Towers apartmentsWhat Kentucky coach John Calipari had to say about K-StateCounty appraiser: Calls for valuation appeals coming in after notices mailed outPerson shot after driving through Fort Riley gateTJ HolmesThree arrested in connection with Sunset Zoo shootingK-State men claw past Kentucky to clinch Sweet 16 berthAnn Scott Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.