Avis A. Duncan Bidwell was born August 2, 1916 at the Hobble family farm home in Sedgwick County, Kansas to Howard R. Hobble and Cora F. Bissell Hobble. Avis died peacefully on October 27, 2020 at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, Kansas.
Avis grew up on the family farm along with her siblings, Rex, Nova, and Don, and was active in Sedgwick County 4-H activities. After graduating from Valley Center High School in 1934, Avis entered nurses training at Saint Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas in 1935. She graduated in May 1938 and served on the Saint Francis Hospital staff as a Registered Nurse until mid-December 1938.
She was united in marriage to Alley H. Duncan on December 24, 1938 in Sedgwick County. Following the end of WWII, Avis and Alley resided in Manhattan, Kansas where Alley served on the Kansas State University Mechanical Engineering Department faculty.
Avis and Alley shared a long, loving life together dedicated to raising their four sons: Noel, Lloyd, Jerry, and Merle.
Avis was preceded in death by her husband, Alley, on March 11, 1998, and by her son, Merle, on December 22, 2012.
On December 9, 2002, Avis was united in marriage to Orville W. Bidwell in Manhattan, Kansas. Avis and Orville shared a loving life and mutual interest in world travel until Orville’s death on June 5, 2006.
Avis enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends, traveling to new places, and being a fan of whatever sport was in season. She especially enjoyed visiting with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include Noel H. Duncan of Hancock, New Hampshire; Lloyd F. Duncan of Columbia Falls, Montana; Jerry R. Duncan and wife, Sara, of Bettendorf, Iowa; Robert S. Bidwell and wife, Jo, of Aurora, Colorado; and Ann E. Bidwell of Chicago, Illinois. Ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also survive.
Avis bequeathed her body to the Willed Body Program at the University of Kansas School of Medicine for the advancement of medical education and research.
The family suggest that memorials honoring Avis be contributed to the Good Samaritan Fund at Meadowlark Hills(www.meadowlark.org), or to the Professor and Mrs. Alley H. Duncan Scholarship Fund (FundT61275) at the Kansas State University Foundation (www.ksufoundation.org). Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
