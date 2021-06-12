Arvilla Ann Lloyd, 83, Wamego, KS passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS.
On May 30, 1938 Arvilla, was born to William “Bill” and Sophia (Schrieber) Thowe in Alma, KS. Arvilla graduated from Alma High School in 1956 and started working for Hallmark. After Hallmark, Arvilla dedicated 50 years of her life as a legal secretary in Wabaunsee County. She began working for the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s department. She then moved on to the Wabaunsee County Attorney’s Office and worked for Bill Baldock and Jack Turner before retiring in 1999. Arvilla was united in marriage with Jack F. Lloyd on May 8, 1958 in Peace United Church of Christ in Alma, KS. He preceded her in death on August 22, 1998.
Arvilla dedicated most of her free time towards her family. She rarely missed one of her children’s, grandchildren’s or great-grandchildren’s events. She loved spending time with friends, especially those who were H&L Enterprise members, and dancing with Jack at the fair barn dances. Arvilla also enjoyed flowers, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Kansas State football games with her dog, Daisy. Arvilla was a member of the Peace United Church of Christ while Jack and she lived in Alma. After Jack’s passing, Arvilla moved to Wamego and became a member of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her two children, Angie Fair (Rex) and Dan Lloyd (Angela), both of Wamego, KS; eight grandchildren, Kimberly Day (Jimmy), Staci Weeks (Jason), Erica Swenson, Chelsea Lloyd (Josh Wallin), Darren Lloyd, Caleb Fair, Blake Fair and Jeremy Swenson; fifteen great-grandchildren, James Jr., Brock, MaKinnley, Jaidyn, Talon, Chase, Rylee, Harlee, Kyler, Tyler, Abby, Olivia, Robert, Allannah, and Mackenzie; one sister, Evelyn Davis (Denny), Alma, KS; a former son-in-law, John Morway; and several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by four siblings, Adella Gaston, Delores Haller, Marlene Briscoe and Wilma Hafenstein.
Funeral Services for Arvilla will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego. Private graveside services will be held at the Peace United Church of Christ Cemetery in Alma. The family has suggested memorials to the Good Shepherd Hospice House or Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at campanellastewart.com
