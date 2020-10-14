Arvid Floyd Manges, 78, of Westmoreland, Kansas, died Monday, October 12, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic in Blaine, Kansas. Visitation on Thursday, at the church hall from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. There will be a Celebration of Life at 7:00. Memorial contributions to St. Columbkille’s Church Renovation Fund in care of Campanella-Kufahl Funeral Home in Wheaton. www.campanellafuneral.com.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.