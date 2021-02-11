Arthur Post, 87, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away at the Home of the Flint Hills on Monday, February 8, 2021. Art and his wife Angie moved to Manhattan in 1955 following 2 years in the Army at Fort Riley, Kansas. Art and Angie raised their 4 kids in Manhattan. The family found Manhattan and the Seven Dolors Parish to be a welcoming home and had the greatest friends they could have hoped for.
Born July 12, 1933 in Havensville, Kansas to Leonard and Maybelle (Weber) Post. Art attended Salina High School and attended Kansas State University graduating in 1958 in the college of Education. He received a Masters Degree from Pittsburgh State in 1960.
Art and Angie met in Salina and were married at Sacred Heart Cathedral at Salina on August 31, 1957. In addition to Angie, Art is survived by Greg (Nancy) of Greenwood Village, Colorado, Amy (Brad) of Manhattan, Kansas, Steve (Melissa) of Southlake, Texas, Nancy (Howard) of Parker, Colorado. Art and Angie are blessed with four grandsons, ten granddaughters, and three great-grandsons. Art was very proud of them all and they all looked up to him.
Art always wanted to be a teacher. He taught at Manhattan High School from 1960 – 1968 woodworking and drafting classes. He also taught drivers ed in the summers. In 1968 he became Director of Building and Grounds for USD 383, he retired in 1996.
Art enjoyed water skiing, he taught his whole family and many friends how to ski over the years.
He enjoyed camping with his family and fishing trips with his friends. He enjoyed volunteering and working at Seven Dolors and Luckey High School in his free time and when he retired. Known to many as “Big Art”, he was a fierce protector of his family, friends and those less fortunate.
Art was the third of five children: Lawrence Post of Grapevine, Texas (deceased), Carol Linville of Irving, Texas, Esther Hastings of Grapevine, Texas (deceased), and Neil Post of Irving, Texas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan on Friday, February 12, at 10:30 AM. The viewing will begin at 9:30 AM. Followed by internment at Sunrise Cemetery, and then lunch at Seven Dolors Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Post are suggested to the Manhattan Catholic Schools. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
The funeral will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/YML.FuneralHome/
