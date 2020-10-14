Arthur D. Pierson, age 70, of Blue Rapids, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. Funeral services are at 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Burial with Military Honors is at Fairmont Cemetery in Blue Rapids. www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
