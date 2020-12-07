Maple Hill—Arnold L. Gideon, 83, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the University of Kansas St. Francis Campus, Topeka.
Survivors include his wife, DeAnn Sump Gideon of the home Graveside funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Maple Hill (Old Stone Church) Cemetery, Maple Hill. Memorial contributions may be made to the Garen Gideon Memorial Scholarship fund or the Wabaunsee County Fair Association and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
