Arlo Myron Peterson, age 87, of Leonardville, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
He was born on August 28, 1932 on a farm northeast of Leonardville to Paul John “Sidney “and Senora Josephine (Johnson) Peterson. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1950.
Arlo married Wava Colleen Adams on May 5, 1957 at the Episcopal Church in Clay Center. They celebrated 61 wonderful years. Arlo was a patient, caring and steadfast caregiver to Wava in her later years. She preceded him in death on October 7, 2018.
They farmed several farms in the area, but lived just short of 50 years on a farm west of Leonardville, on Highway 82. Another important occupation that he had was as a bus driver for USD #378.
He was a lifetime member of the Walsburg Lutheran Church and was a wonderful parent, a terrific father-in-law, a loving grandfather, a trusted uncle and friend to many others.
Arlo is survived by his son Dallas Peterson and wife Susan of Manhattan, KS; three grandchildren, Mallory (Erik) of Manhattan, Garrett (Kelsey) of Manhattan and Andrea (Matthew) of Washington, D.C. and numerous nephews and nieces.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Clarine Burkman; three sisters-in-law Lois Asp, Lula Mae Shreefer, Darlene Adams and four brothers-in-law Roland “Johnny” Burkman, Orville Asp, Richard “Dick” Schreefer and Henry “Hank” Adams.
Respect calls may be made from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Due to social distancing, the family will not be present.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Walsburg Lutheran Cemetery with Rev. Keith Wiens of the Walsburg Lutheran Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Walsburg Lutheran Church and the Leonardville Nursing Home. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.apfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.