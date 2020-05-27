( March 24, 1928 - May 25, 2020 )
Arlin D. Moehlenbrink, 92, of Blue Rapids, KS, died May 25, 2020 at Blue Valley Senior Living in Blue Rapids.
Visitation will be Friday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30 at Immanuel (Hermansberg) Lutheran Cemetery north of Bremen, KS.
Arlin was born March 24, 1928 at Bremen, KS to Carl H. and Louise (Germer) Moehlenbrink. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School and Hanover High School. Arlin served in the Army from 1946-1949 and was active Army Reserves from 1949-1952.
On September 7, 1952, he was united in marriage to LuEtta Bernice Schotte at Immanuel (Hermansberg) Lutheran Church, Bremen. To this union three children were born.
From 1952 to 1993, Arlin worked for Blue River Sand & Gravel, Blue Rapids, as the office manager. He served as an elder, vice president and secretary at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, served on Blue Rapids City Council, served on the Board of Commissioners of Blue Rapids Housing Authority for 20 years, and was a member of the Marysville American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and having his family around.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers; four brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and a grandson, Andrew Barbour.
Survivors include his wife, LuEtta; children, Alice (Dan) Barbour, Poplar Bluff, MO, Larry (Diane) Moehlenbrink, Albuquerque, NM, Kristin (John) Collier, Alta Vista; five grandsons, Benjamin (Denise) Barbour, Aaron Barbour, Joel (Jenni) Barbour, Ryan (Katie) Moss, Brandon Dugan; two step-granddaughters, Rachel (Nick) Jones, Amanda (Tyler) Graves; and five great grandchildren, Austin Pasternak, Andrew Pasternak, Georgia Moss, Viviana Jones and Charlie Graves and sisters-in-law, Anita Holle, Darlene Moehlenbrink and Anita Kruse and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial fund has been established to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.