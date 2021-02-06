Arlet Lorraine Green, 93, of Onaga, died Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Onaga Health and Rehab Center. Funeral service, 10:30 am, Tuesday, February 9, at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Onaga. Arlet will lie-in-state from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday at the church.
