Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 4:09 pm
Arlene Cole was born on Janurary 29th, 1926 in Elsworth, Kansas to Willie Lillian Kazee-Lawler and Arthur Robert Lawler.
She was the eldest sibling to Mary Lou-Thomas, Robert Lawler, and Larry Lawler.
In her youth, she moved to Manhattan Kansas to begin her life where she met and married Walter Lee Cole on August 17th,1954. The fruit of their union contributed to Sharon Blanton, Walter “Craig” Cole and Wonder L. Cole.
Arlene was a woman of many accomplishments. She joined Bethel A.M.E. Church in 1952, was a Founding Member of the 20th Century Literary & Arts Club est.1944. A Founding Member of Sunflower Chapter 58, Daughter of ISIS Imperial Court 192, and The Golden Circle.
She was most known for being a friend and second Mom to many who she came in contact with.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Walter Lee Cole, and daughter Sharon Blanton.
Her legacy is to be remembered by Craig and Wonder, Jazz, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her many spiritually adopted children and close friends.
For Arlene’s last Goodbye, she leaves this poem for all her friends and loved ones:
“Now I am gone. Release me, let me go.
I have so many things to see and do.
You musn’t tie yourself to me with tears.
Be happy that we had so many beautiful years.
I gave to you my love. You can only guess how much you gave to me in happiness.
I thank you for the love you each have shown. But now, it’s time I traveled on alone.
So grieve for me for a while, if grieve you must.
Then let your grief be comforted by trust.
It’s only for a while that we must part. So bless the memories within your heart.
I won’t be far away, for life goes on
So if you need me, call and I will come. Though you can’t see or touch me, I’ll be near
And if you listen with your heart, you’ll hear
all my love around you soft and clear.
And then when you must come this way alone, I’ll great you with a smile and say—“Welcome home!”
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00p.m. Friday November 18, 2022 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. www.ymlfuneralhome.com
