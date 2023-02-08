Ardyce Kuhn Feb 8, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ardyce Marie Kuhn, 88, of Topeka, KS, formerly of Manhattan, KS, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023. The complete obituary with service details will be published at a later date.Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.midwest-cremation.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Music Publishing Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Police report for Feb. 8, 2023 Police arrest third man for Fort Riley soldier's 2022 murder KSU Innovation Partners CEO Kent Glasscock retiring in April City hears first details of new consolidated advisory board for social services Aggieville employees speak to city commission about parking fees Man who fatally shot 3 Texas teens in 1998 faces execution Strong start falters for Frankfort boys versus Axtell Frankfort girls ease past Axtell at home Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRCPD arrests Manhattan man after fight sends another man to KC hospitalRCPD arrests Manhattan man for hitting woman, strangling girlWamego man to face trial for distributing fentanyl causing overdose deathYUMA STREET | More of Manhattan's historic Black community makes national, state registersWildcat shooter Alfaro dead at 59Anthony Middle School student wins Riley County Spelling Bee second year in a rowManhattan man awaiting murder trial faces charge for trafficking contraband in jail10 Manhattan High football players sign letters of intentDiane MuirBad 2nd half dooms No. 7 K-State at home versus No. 10 Texas Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
