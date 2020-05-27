Anthony Maiorana, age 62 of Manhattan, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on May 8, 1958 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the son of Sam Anthony and Yoshie C. (Tomihara) Maiorana.
Anthony grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Business Administration. He worked several jobs and most recently for Five Star Vending. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing pool, competing in different leagues.
He is survived by his partner, Jennifer Maiorana of Manhattan; two sons, Jordan Maiorana of Leonardville and Samuel Maiorana of Manhattan; one step son, Ethan Johnson of Manhattan; two step daughters, Sheridan Johnson of Manhattan and Samantha Senff of Leonardville; one brother, Sam A. Maiorana of Ogden and one sister, Rita A. Powers of Ogden.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. Anthony’s service will be recorded and a link will be added to the funeral home website shortly after the service concludes for anyone that is unable to attend.
A memorial has been established for the Anthony Maiorana Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
