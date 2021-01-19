Anni McCann, age 90, of Manhattan, died Monday January 18, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born on June 18, 1930 in Germany.
Memorial Services will be private.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.