Anne Ormsby, 68, passed away in Manhattan, Kansas March 17, 2022.
Linda Ann Ormsby was born March 27, 1953 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Bryan Hance Sr. and Daisy Tims Ormsby. She graduated in 1971 from Benton Harbor High School. Following high school Anne moved to Tucson, Arizona where she continued her education and graduated from the University of Arizona. Anne lived in Manhattan, KS during the 1990’s and permanently relocated here in 2015.
Anne was kind, creative, and intelligent. She loved music, singing, playing guitar, reading, history, conversation, the Smothers Brothers and cats. She had a wonderful dry and witty sense of humor. We will miss her.
Anne is survived by four siblings; Bryan Hance Ormsby Jr. and wife Brenda, Robert (Bob) Wayne Ormsby, James Dwight Ormsby, and Donna Jean Ormsby-Gordon and her husband Bill. Anne was also a beloved aunt/great aunt of her many nieces and nephews, and looked forward to knowing her great-great niece and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Glenda Sue Sundblad and beloved grandmother, Jennie Stites.
Anne remembered everything and everyone. Nothing was lost or unimportant. Her family will remember her thoughtful nature and hold her memory close as she held all of ours.
No Services are planned.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
