Anne Nielsen Sep 23, 2022

Anne S. Nielsen, age 71, of Manhattan, died September 21, 2022, as the result of an auto accident. She was born December 24, 1950, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
