Anne S. Nielsen, 71, died unexpectedly in an automobile accident on Wednesday afternoon, September 21, near Marysville, KS. Anne was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born December 24, 1950, to Ed and Marie Slattery of Weeping Water, Nebraska. She graduated Weeping Water High School, and later Kearney State College. In May, 1973, Anne married Monty E. Nielsen of Kearney, Nebraska. In addition to her KSC baccalaureate degree, Anne earned both a Master’s and Ph.D, in Special Education, from the University of North Dakota. Her career as a teacher of the blind and visually impaired extended 40 plus years in North Dakota, Washington State, Wisconsin, and Kansas. Anne was an excellent teacher and advocate. Her greatest passion was for infants and toddlers—she frequently was quoted as saying “don’t forget the babies” when tasks were being assigned and resources allocated. In all things that she did, Anne was passionate about identifying and meeting the needs of others. She was selfless, gracious, and kind.
In addition to her work with the Kansas State School for the Blind, Anne worked in partnership with the Kansas Optometric Association (KOA) to broaden, enhance, and strengthen statewide vision services at all levels. Anne was known regionally and nationally for her successes. She traveled internationally to Peru and Nigeria to teach and assist in vision trainings for children, as well as conducting vision screenings in Manhattan on behalf of the Manhattan Lions Club. In retirement, she continued to see and assist babies, and their parents. Anne was active in the Manhattan Lions Club and a volunteer at Ascension Via Christi, most recently working in out-patient services. Anne was honored by the College of Education at the University of Nebraska, Kearney with their Distinguished Educator of the Year Award in 2014. Anne was also a fantastic sister, aunt, and friend—she was a devoted Catholic, and will be cherished and missed by all who knew her.
Anne is survived by her husband Monty of Manhattan; son Monty Philip of Brooklyn, NY, and granddaughter, Alexandria, 11, and grandson, Anthony, 6, both of New York; daughter Noreen of Washington, D.C.; and sisters Suzanne Stander and Patricia Dorwart, plus brothers James Slattery and Joseph Slattery, all of Nebraska, in addition to several nieces, nephews, in-laws, and other extended family. Anne was preceded in death by her eldest sister, Noreen Slattery, and her parents, Ed and Marie Slattery.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, September 29 at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, with a vigil to follow at 7:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 30 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan. Inurnment will be in the St. Thomas More Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the KC Blind All-Stars, or the Lions Sight Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.