Anne C. Clack, 96, died October 4, 2020 in Clay Center, KS. She was born on March 1, 1924 in Arkansas City, KS, the daughter of Robert R. and Edith W. Cox. She married Robert W. Clack on July 30, 1945 in Jacksonville, Florida. She graduated from Kansas State University. A life-long teacher, she taught by example: Spanish, horsemanship, living, and love. She was a baseball fan and enjoyed competitive trail riding, travel, writing, sketching, painting, hosting Bible studies, playing the piano and flute and giving art and music lessons to the neighbor kids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Clack, parents Robert and Edith Cox, sister Jean Lough and brother Robert Cox Jr. She is survived by sons Robert W. Clack Jr and wife, Terry, Arthur L. Clack and wife, Danni, Charles R. Clack and wife, Toni, and daughters Charlotte C. Rundell and husband, Brent, and Cindy Clack-Jacquet and husband, Paul, and seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Clay Center Covenant
Church in Clay Center, Kansas. Visitation is Friday, October 9, 2020, from 4-7pm at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kansas.
Memorials may be made to the River Ranch in care of the Funeral Home Chapel.
