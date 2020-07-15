Anna Marie (Ann) Noll, 108, of Manhattan, passed away on Saturday evening, July 11th, at the Meadowlark Retirement Community.
Miss Anna Noll was born in Topeka, on November 24, 1911, the daughter of the late Ida (Umscheid) and Henry Noll. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Flush, KS until her junior year. She then transferred to Sacred Heart Academy in Manhattan where she graduated. After many years on the family farm, she moved to Manhattan and worked as a sales clerk at Coles Department Store, which later became Brown’s Department Store until retiring. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and was a member of the Church Women’s Circle. She spent many years volunteering at the Seven Dolors Budget Shop, and the Flint Hills Bread Basket until she was well into her 90’s. Ann’s passion for hand-stitched quilting resulted in over 400 quilts that she made for her family and friends. Many of her quilts were given to the Church for raffles and other fundraisers.
Ann was known by all her nieces and nephews as Aunt Ann. She is fondly remembered for always being ready for a hike in the Colorado mountains, wading in the waters at Tuttle Creek, baking pies, and peeling potatoes or frying chicken for a hungry family. She was a sharp Pitch player and she loved following her K-State Wildcats. Aunt Ann always delighted in holding all the new babies of the family in her arms. She was our family historian and would frequently share stories about life on the farm as a little girl, the Depression, the floods, and caring for ill family members. She lived a quiet but spirit-filled life and her gentle presence will be dearly missed.
Anna is survived by an extended family and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Alvira Heptig and Bernadine Harris.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 8th at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, with Fr. Kerry Ninemire officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Flush, KS.
The family requests donations be directed to Flint Hills Bread Basket, 905 Yuma St., Manhattan, KS 66502. To send an online condolence visit the funeral home website, irvinparkview.com. Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.