Ann Scott lived many lives during her life span. She was a fiery wife, an educating mother, a generous grandmother, an honest friend, a savior of all living things, a world traveler, a hard worker, and the life of the party. Ann attended Kansas State University where she was a loyal member of Pi Beta Phi, Phi Kappa Phi, Sigma Delta Pi, and Gamma Theta Upsilon. She graduated in the year of 1964 with a BA in Modern Languages. Then, soon after graduating, she was married to her one and only David Scott. She then followed Dave, who was in the Air Force, to Cheyenne, WY. While in Cheyenne, Ann had her first and only daughter, Kelley Scott in 1966. After Dave finished with the Air Force, they returned to Manhattan to pursue graduate degrees at Kansas State University. In 1969, Ann graduated with a Masters in Geography.

Then, she began her career at the Kansas State Libraries as a library assistant. From 1973 to 1983 she served as the head of the education division in Hale Library (priorly known as Farrell). She was president of the Kansas Online Group from 1980-1983. She served as director of administrative services for KSU Libraries from 1983-1987, after which she was the associate dean for information and research services from 1987-1992. She finished her career with the KSU Libraries as the reference librarian in the Weigel Library of Architecture, Planning, and Design from 1992-2003. During her 34 years at KSU Libraries, Ann Scott was an active member of the American Library Association, and served on the editorial board of the library administration and management division of ALA. She was also elected vice president and president of the Association of Architecture School Librarians (AASL). Lastly, Ann was the winner of the first national online search contest sponsored by Lockheed/Dialog and received an award of recognition for dedicated service to AASL.

